Rivermen Sign Drake Hunter

January 6, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - A familiar face is returning to the Rivermen roster this week. Veteran forward Drake Hunter has been signed today by the Peoria Rivermen ahead of their two-game road series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs this Friday and Saturday.

Hunter, a native of Greenfield, Minnesota, has two years of playing experience with the Rivermen. He was originally called up from the Federal Hockey League's Mentor Ice Breakers and played in 30 games for Peoria during the 2018-19 campaign. Hunter was also on the roster for 27 games of the 2019-20 campaign as well. All in all, Hunter has played in 57 games for the Rivermen across two seasons and has contributed six goals and 10 assists (16 points) in that span. He also has 27 penalty minutes and boasts a plus-six rating in his Southern Professional Hockey League career.

Standing at 6'0, and weighing 174 lbs., Hunter played four years of Division III college hockey at Northland College (2014-2016) and Hamline University (2016-2018). He boasts six goals and six assists in his colligate career. Hunter is a product of the NA3HL, having spent two seasons (2012-2014) with the Alexandria Blizzard.

The Rivermen are on the road this weekend (January 7-8) in their first meeting with the Rail Yard Dawgs before returning to Carver Arena for a homestand against Vermilion County (January 14-15) and Quad City (January 16).

