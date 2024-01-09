Rivermen Sign Chase Spencer, Release Parsons

January 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Tuesday that they have signed defenseman Chase Spencer and have released defenseman Bryan Parsons ahead of their three-game weekend against the Huntsville Havoc.

Spencer, a native of Georgetown, Ontario, stands tall at 6'2, 194 lbs, and is in his first year of professional hockey. He started out the 2023-24 campaign played in Sweden where he accumulated 4 assists and was an even +/- through 13 games. Spencer spent three years at Adrian College playing Division III college hockey where he netted 9 goals and 36 assists in three years. Spencer was a part of two conference championship teams and one national championship team. Spencer was an NCHA All-Conference and All-Tournament team selection in 2023.

Parsons played in three games for the Rivermen this season.

The Rivermen will host the Huntsville Havoc for three games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Carver Arena. Friday and Saturday's games are set for 7:15 pm while Sunday's is set for 3:15 pm.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.