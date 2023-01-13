Rivermen Sign Ben Oskroba for Weekend Series

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen are proud to announce on Friday that they have signed defenseman Ben Oskroba to a three-game tryout contract ahead of their weekend series against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Oskroba, a native of Tempe, Arizona, has a long and storied history with the Peoria Rivermen. Osktorba first suited up in Peoria during the 2013-14 season. Since then, Oskroba suited up with the Rivermen during every subsequent season until the shortened 2019-20 campaign, during which he announced his retirement. Oskroba has 93 career SPHL points(29 goals, 64 assists) in 299 games. This Friday night will be Oskroba's 300th game in both the SPHL and a Rivermen uniform.

The Rivermen are in action on home ice this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Friday night is a calendar giveaway night for the first 1000 fans at Carver Arena. Saturday is Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Night, presented by Mathnasium as the Rivermen will be wearing specialty Paw Patrol-inspired uniforms to be auctioned off at the conclusion of the game on Saturday. Plus, the first 750 kids will receive a free Rivermen puck. Sunday is a Sunday Family Funday at Carver, which will feature a pre-game kids' fest, $7.00 upper bowl kids' tickets, and a post-game skate with the team. Face-off for Friday and Saturday's games is set for 7:15 pm, and Sunday at 3:15 pm. For tickets and further information, fans can contact the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.

