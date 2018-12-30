Rivermen Ship Beaudry to Macon Sunday

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that the team has traded winger Vincent Beaudry to the Macon Mayhem to complete an October trade that brought defenseman Brandon Parrone to Peoria. Beaudry departs the Rivermen after he logged four goals and an assist in 14 outings.

Beaudry heads to the Mayhem to complete an October 25 trade that brought defenseman Brandon Parrone to the Rivermen in exchange for future considerations. In his 13 games since joining the Rivermen, Parrone has logged two assists and a +6 rating from the blueline.

In a pair of additional moves today, the Rivermen placed winger Jack Prince on waivers and released emergency backup goaltender Jeremy Gardner, both Huntsville natives who joined the Rivermen for their two-game set against the Havoc Friday and Saturday. Prince, who played junior hockey for the NAHL's Texas Tornado under head coach and former Rivermen player Tony Curtale, netted a goal in each game after having not played professionally since he spent the 2016-17 EIHL season with the Manchester Storm in England.

The Rivermen return to action tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Quad City Storm at 4 PM. Following that matchup, Peoria will return home to Carver Arena for games January 4, 5, and 6 against Huntsville, Evansville, and Huntsville again, respectively. Friday is Peoria's annual flip calendar giveaway to the first 2,000 Rivermen fans. Friday isalso Peoria's annual Chicago Cubs night, with Cubs mascot Clark in attendance. Saturday Peoria will host their Miracle on Ice night presented by the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network. The Rivermen will wear special jerseys paying tribute to the 1980 USA Olympic hockey team that won the Gold Medal in Lake Placid, with a jersey auction to follow the game. Sunday Peoria will host another Family Fun Sunday presented by RLI and the Peoria Park District, featuring a pregame fun fest with inflatables, face painting, and balloon art presented by Fun on The Run, Wild Style Design, and Unique Twist, respectively. Tickets for all of Peoria's remaining 2018-19 regular-season home games are available by calling the Rivermen office at (309)-676-1040.

