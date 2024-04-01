Rivermen Release Gilmour and Dobay

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they were releasing forward Tyson Gilmour and defenseman Jayson Dobay ahead of the final weekend of the regular season.

Gilmour, a native of East York in Ontario, was acquired by the Rivermen off of waivers and played three games for Peoria. Gilmour netted a single assist and was a -1 with two shots on goal during that span. Gilmour played previously with the Fayetteville Marksmen for three games earlier this season.

Jayson Dobay was acquired by the Rivermen in a six-player trade just after New Year's Day with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. He signed with the Rivermen the next month in February and started in nine games for the Rivermen. Dobay has been on Injured Reserve since February 28.

Peoria also claimed former Quad City goaltender Kevin Resop off of waivers and have since placed him on team suspension.

The Rivermen are entering their final weekend of the regular season with a home-and-home series against Quad City Storm. Friday will see the Rivermen travel back to Moline for their final road game of the season before welcoming Quad City to Carver Arena on Saturday night. Face-off for Saturday night's game is set for 7:15 pm. The Rivermen are 10-1-2 against the Storm this season.

