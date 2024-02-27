Rivermen Release Cavaliere, Activate Trudel, Place Nolan on 30-Day Ir

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen on Tuesday announced several roster moves ahead of this weekend's series against the first-place Birmingham Bulls.

Peoria has released goaltender Mario Cavaliere from the active roster. Cavaliere played in eight games for the Rivermen, basting a 3-3-1 record. A standout with the Carolina Thunderbirds of the FPHL, Cavaliere boasted a 3.18 goals-against-average with a .883 save percentage in his first stint with an SPHL franchise. Cavaliere, a native of Mississauga, Ontario Canada is in his second season of professional hockey.

In addition, the Rivermen have activated Tristan Trudel from the Injured Reserve list following an upper-body injury sustained on February 10. Trudel has 12 goals and one assist for 13 points in his rookie professional season.

Forward Ryan Nolan has been placed on the 30-Day Injured Reserve list following an upper-body injury sustained last weekend against Evansville.

The Rivermen will be hosting the Birmingham Bulls this Friday and Saturday night in a battle between the first and second-place teams in the SPHL. Friday night is Blackhawks Night, presented by CaseIH. Saturday is Star Wars Night where the Rivermen will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys while inducting former goaltender Ben Bishop into the Rivermen Hall of Fame.

