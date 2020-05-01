Rivermen Release 2020-21 Protected List

May 1, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and its 10 franchises announced their protected list of players for the 2020-21 season. All SPHL teams are allowed to protect the SPHL rights of 13 players from their 2019-20 roster. These players are not able to sign with another member team.

Rivermen Head Coach Jean-Guy Trudel submitted his list, consisting of eight forwards and five defensemen, including reigning SPHL Defenseman of the Year, Nick Neville. Below is the list of protected players for the Peoria Rivermen.

Forwards:

#10 Regan Nagy- #11 Jordan Ernst- #12 Konnor Haas- #15 Alec Baer-

#18 Jordan Carvalho- #19 Robin Hoglund- #26 Cody Dion- #44 Zach Nieminen

Defensemen:

#8 Brandon McMartin- #21 Jake Hamilton- #24 Ben Oskroba- #25 Nick Neville

#77 Brandon Rumble

