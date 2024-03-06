Rivermen Rebranding to Peoria Penicillin on Saturday Night

March 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (30-11-1-4) are hosting the Pensacola Ice Flyers (21-20-1-2) on Friday and Saturday night at Carver Arena this weekend, which will see the Rivermen rebrand as the Peoria Penicillin on Saturday night as a part of their annual Rivermen Rebrand Night. Both Friday and Saturday's games are set for a 7:15 pm puck drop.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be hosting the Ice Flyers on Friday night at 7:15 pm. The first 1000 fans 12 years and younger will receive a free Rivermen youth jersey, presented by Homefield Energy.

Saturday is Peoria's annual Rivermen Rebrand Night which will see the Rivermen re-brand as the Peoria Penicillin, in honor of Peoria's important role in the mass production of penicillin during World War II. Peoria's re-brand uniform, presented by Preckshot Compounding Pharmacy, pays tribute to Peoria's proud history of producing Penicillin. The main logo on the front is a penicillin bottle holding a hockey stick about to shoot a "puck" that looks like a mold spore, in homage to Penicillin's crucial role in fighting bacterial infections worldwide. The outline of the state of Illinois is proudly displayed behind the penicillin bottle.

The first 1000 fans through the doors at Carver Arena will receive a free Rivermen magic cube, courtesy of Preckshot Compounding Pharmacy. These specialty jerseys will be auctioned off at the conclusion of the game. Peoria Penicillin branded merchandise will also be available for purchase at the Rivermen team store.

WHY IT MATTERS

Peoria is riding high following their home sweep of the first-place Birmingham Bulls. Their 7-2-1 record in their last ten contests has catapulted the Rivermen to second place in the SPHL standings, sitting just two points out of the top spot in the SPHL.

PERSONNEL UPDATES

The Rivermen will get the services back of defenseman Zach Wilkie who has completed his five-game suspension. However, Peoria will be without the services of forwards Tristan Trudel and Mitch McPherson who were both suspended following last Friday's game with Birmingham. Rivermen forward Ryan Nolan and defensemen Renat Dadadzhanov and Jayson Dobay remain on the injured reserve list. March 4 was the SPHL trade deadline with no moves coming from the Peoria Rivermen.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off of an emotional sweep at home against the best road team in the SPHL. The Rivermen knocked off the Birmingham Bulls 2-1 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday. The latter game in front of 4600-plus at Carver Arena including former NHLer Ben Bishop who played for the Rivermen in the AHL era and was on-hand to be inducted into the Peoria Rivermen Hall of Fame on Saturday.

WHO'S HOT?

Rivermen forward JM Piotrowski netted a hat trick, the third Rivermen to do so this year, in the 5-1 triumph on Saturday, including a penalty-shot goal that went viral across social media. Piotrowski leads the SPHL in short-handed goals with four on the year while the Rivermen as a team lead the SPHL in short-handed tallies. Piotrowski has boasted five points (three goals, two assists) in his last three games.

SCOUTING THE ICE FLYERS

The Pensacola Ice Flyers are 4-0-1 in their last five games, recently buoyed by a home sweep of the Fayetteville Marksmen. Joseph Widmar leads the Ice Flyers in scoring with 48 points while Ivan Bonderenko and Garrett Milan round out Pensacola's top three with 43 and 40 points on the year respectively. The Ice Flyers sit firmly in seventh place, six points ahead of eighth-place Evansville and seven points behind sixth-place Quad City.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.