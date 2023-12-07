Rivermen Hosting Teddy Bear Toss on Friday

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (8-4-1-0) will be hosting the Evansville Thunderbolts (3-10-1-0) this Friday (December 8) at Carver Arena for the start of a home-and-home series. The Rivermen will be hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss night to benefit local hospitals and children in need. The face-off will be at 7:15 pm on Friday night.

THE DETAILS

Peoria is hosting its first Carle Health night with the Rivermen and will be wearing specialty Flintstones jerseys, presented by the Autohaus of Peoria. The first 1000 fans at the game will receive a free Rivermen stocking cap, presented by Carle Health. Fans are also encouraged to bring teddy bears, or other stuffed animals, to throw onto the ice after the first Rivermen goal. The stuffed animals will be donated to local area hospitals and benefit children in need this holiday season. Finally, the Rivermen will also be taking a collection for the Salvation Army's Coats for Kids drive on Friday.

WHY IT MATTERS

Peoria is playing a two-game series with the Evansville Thunderbolts, with Friday's game being in Peoria with Saturday's in Evansville. The Rivermen and the Thunderbolts have been stark rivals with last year's season series won by the Thunderbolts for the first time in their franchise history. This year however the Rivermen have dominated the series, jumping out to a perfect 3-0 start against the Thunderbolts this season. Peoria leads the all-time series 47-12-9 with Evansville.

WEEK IN REVIEW

It was a tough trip to Pensacola for the Rivermen as they fell in back-to-back nights suffering a 7-4 loss on Friday before a heartbreaking 3-2 loss on Saturday. Peoria acquired forward Brennan Blaszczak in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen this week while waiving forward Vadim Vasjonkin. Forward Joseph Widmar was called up to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL in Peoria's first call-up of the year. Widmar was the leading scorer in the SPHL with 19 points.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward Cayden Cahill has been on a two-game scoring streak coming into this weekend. He had a goal in both games against the Ice Flyers last weekend. The Anchorage, Alaska native has boasted four points (three goals, one assist) in his last five games. Cahill is one of two Rivermen players on the active roster averaging at or greater than a point per game.

SCOUTING THE THUNDERBOLTS

After a tough 2-9-1 start to their first 12 games, the Thunderbolts rallied and took a step this past weekend, forcing a split against the defending champion Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in two competitive games in Evansville. Two goals by Evansville forward Chays Ruddy were the difference in their 4-2 victory on Saturday night with forward Bair Gendunov boating four assists on the weekend for the Thunderbolts.

