Rivermen Hosting Mayhem and Storm for Three Games to Close 2023

December 27, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (13-6-1-1) will be hosting three games at Carver Arena to close out the 2023 calendar year. The Rivermen will welcome the Macon Mayhem (4-12-3-1) on Friday and Saturday night (Dec. 29 and 30) and the rival Quad City Storm (9-10-0-0) on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 31)

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be hosting three specialty nights this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday night will be 70's Disco Night, presented by CSL Plasma. The Rivermen will be wearing specialty '70s disco jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game on a 70's themed evening. Saturday will feature a Rivermen hat giveaway to the first 1000 fans courtesy of IBEW Local Union #34. The Peoria Civic Center will also be offering a concession special of $4.00 pizza slices during the game. Puck Drop for Friday and Saturday night is set for 7:15 pm.

Sunday will see the Rivermen host the Quad City Storm for New Year's Eve Celebration and Wizard Night, presented by Mathnasium. The Rivermen will be wearing specialty wizard jerseys presented by Mathnasium and auctioned off after the game. Sunday will be the Rivermen's first Sunday Family Funday game of the year, as such upper bowl tickets for kids 12 and under will cost just $7.00 and there will be pregame inflatables, face painting, and balloon artists for families to enjoy. Following the game there will be a post-game skate with the team. Face-off for Sunday's game is set for 3:15 pm in the afternoon.

WHY IT MATTERS

This weekend sees the Rivermen conclude a four-game stretch in just six days to close out the calendar year. Though the month of December started off a little shaky for the Rivermen, they have rallied and are looking to end the month on a strong foot with three winnable games at home and enter 2024 with momentum and confidence. Peoria currently sits in third place in the SPHL standings, five points behind the first-place Birmingham Bulls. The Rivermen have a game in hand on both the Bulls and the second-place Fayetteville Marksmen.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Fresh off of a three-point weekend at home against the Evansville Thunderbolts the Rivermen are surging as they enter this weekend. Peoria defeated the Quad City Storm 5-4 on Tuesday in Moline, Illinois. Jordan Ernst picked up his first hat-trick of the season as his three goals were crucial in the road victory. Peoria is 2-0-1 in their last three games and has won their last three meetings with Quad City.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward Alec Baer has been on a hot streak for the past two weeks. Baer has notched five straight multi-point games and has shot up to 7th in overall SPHL scoring. Baer also ranks second in SPHL power-play goals with five (behind teammate Alec Hagaman).

SCOUTING THE MAYHEM AND STORM

The Macon Mayhem come into this weekend on a five-game losing streak. The mayhem's last victory was against Birmingham on December 2. Since then the Mayhem have been out-scored by opponents 24-6 (a 4-to-1 ratio) in those five games since them. Macon is 1-4-2-1 on the road this season.

Quad City enters this weekend after falling to the Rivermen 5-4 on Tuesday evening in Moline. The Storm boasts a prolific offense led by Matt Ustaski, the leading scorer in the SPHL. While Quad City has had a strong offensive attack, their defense has suffered, allowing the most average goals per game in the SPHL. The Storm have lost their last three meetings with the Rivermen dating back to December 14.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.