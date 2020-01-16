Rivermen Hockey, Homefield Energy Partner for the Benefit of Peoria Students

Peoria, Illinois - Homefield Energy is partnering with the Peoria Rivermen to send high school students to college. This hockey season, every time the Peoria Rivermen score a goal on a power play, Homefield Energy will donate $100 to Peoria Promise.

"We are honored that Homefield Energy has selected Peoria Promise," said Peoria Promise executive director, M.J. Schettler. "When you support the Rivermen this season, make a lot of noise on power-play goals! These dollars support our future leaders: Peoria Promise students."

Peoria Promise uses a model, completely funded by donors, to provide out-of-pocket tuition reimbursement for City of Peoria high school graduates to attend Illinois Central College. A large majority of these students will then transfer to a four-year college, earn a vocational certificate or go on to work in the community.

Peoria Mayor, Jim Ardis announced Peoria Promise in 2007, and now serves as chairman of the board. "Homefield Energy has become a strong voice in the community, by stressing the importance of education," said Mayor Ardis. "Homefield's continued engagement is shown through the support of Peoria Promise and turning power-play goals into funding for scholarships."

"We are fully committed to being good neighbors in the communities we serve, and investing in education is one of the best ways to do that," said Debbie Lucas, Homefield Energy senior sales executive. "Not only does the promise of a free college education entice students to graduate from high school, but it also supports economic development, and delivers a more skilled workforce to the greater-Peoria area. We have found wonderful partners in the Peoria Rivermen and it's been exciting to see our donation grow with each goal they score."

Since the start of the 2019-2020 season, the Rivermen have scored 21 goals on the power play, bringing the current donation total to $2,100. That number will continue to grow as more power-play goals mean a larger donation. Homefield Energy will present the final amount to Peoria Promise at the Rivermen's last home game of the season.

"The Peoria Rivermen are excited to be partnering with Homefield Energy to help a great mission in Peoria Promise," said Bart Rogers, chief operating officer of the Peoria Rivermen. "We've enjoyed a long- standing relationship with Homefield Energy, and their goal of being a great community partner is identical to ours. Having the No. 1 ranked power play in the SPHL will hopefully mean a large donation to Peoria Promise in April!"

