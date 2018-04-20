Rivermen Game Notes: President's Cup Semi Finals Game 2

HALFWAY THERE

The Rivermen come into tonight's contest with a chance to eliminate the Ice Bears and clinch their third straight President's Cup Finals berth. Peoria earned a series sweep of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the Challenge Round before taking Wednesday night's series opener 6-1 in Peoria.

THE SERIES SO FAR

Tonight's game represents the second meeting between the Rivermen and Ice Bears since January 6, when Peoria took a 3-2 overtime win on Alec Hagaman's penalty shot goal during the extra frame at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen captured a 5-3 win at Knoxville November 10 before earning a 5-1 win at Carver Arena the following night. The teams then split a pair of games in Knoxville, with Peoria prevailing 7-1 on December 15 before the Ice Bears captured a 4-2 decision the following evening. Last season, the Rivermen and Ice Bears met in the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs, a 2-game series sweep for the Rivermen en route to the President's Cup Finals.

SCOUTING THE ICE BEARS

Knoxville entered the 2018 SPHL postseason after finishing 30-20-6 during the regular schedule, good for fifth best in the league before ousting third-seeded Pensacola in the Challenge Round. Ice Bears veteran and newly minted league MVP Berkley Scott finished the regular season with a league-best 70 points, recording 26 goals and 44 assists while skating in all 56 games.

Scott's +25 rating finished good for fifth-best in the league, and his assist total wound up second only to Pensacola's Garrett Milan. Ice Bears center Eliot Grauer chippe in 21 goals and 21 assists in 42 games this season, while winger Lawrence Cornellier notched 37 points in 55 games. In net, Ice Bears goaltender Zoltan Hetenyi went 16-16-3 with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 35 games played, while Troy Davenport went 13-3-3 with a 2.66 GAA and .911 saves rate in 20 outings.

GOOD GOLLY, GURTS

Rivermen winger Mike Gurtler enters tonight's contest after recording a pair of goals in Wednesday's series opener, giving the Rochester, NY native his second multi-goal outing in three games this postseason. During the regular season, Gurtler set a career high with 21 goals, adding 17 assists and a +8 rating while playing in 55 games.

LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE

Rivermen defenseman Brandon Rumble tallied four assists in Peoria's 6-1 series opening victory Wednesday night, doubling his previous single- game career high for most points in a game. The first-year pro from Ottawa, Ontario skated in 53 games for the Rivermen this season, tallying 16 assists and a +12 rating. Thus far in the postseason, Rumble has logged five assists in three outings, and is +8, including a +5 rating Wednesday night.

WHAT A (HAGA)MAN

Rivermen winger Alec Hagaman scored the game- winning goal for Peoria in Wednesday's series opener, giving the Peoria native a goal in back-to- back games. During the regular season, Hagaman led all Rivermen skaters with 26 goals and 61 points, adding a league-best +37 rating and a team-most 151 penalty minutes. Now in his fourth professional season, all with the Rivermen, Hagaman has seen action in 201 regular season SPHL games, scoring 65 goals and assisting on 85 others, adding seven goals and nine assists over the course of 21 career playoff games, including nine points in seven games last postseason as he helped the Rivermen reach the President's Cup Finals for the second straight year.

WHAT'S ON DECK

With a win tonight, the Rivermen will advance to the President's Cup Finals for the third straight year, where they will take on the winner of tonight's game between Huntsville and Macon. A Knoxville victory will force a decisive Game 3 Sunday afternoon in Peoria.

