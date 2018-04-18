Rivermen Game Notes: #1 Peoria Rivermen vs #5 Knoxville Ice Bears

CHALLENGE COMPLETED

The Rivermen enter tonight's Semi-Final series opener with the Ice Bears after sweeping their Challenge Round series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, taking a 3-2 win in Virginia before a 4-1 win at Peoria's Owens Center last Friday. The wins catapult the Rivermen into the President's Cup Semi Finals for the third straight year.

THE SERIES SO FAR

Tonight's game represents the first meeting between the Rivermen and Ice Bears since January 6, when Peoria took a 3-2 overtime win on Alec Hagaman's penalty shot goal during the extra frame at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen captured a 5-3 win at Knoxville November 10 before earning a 5-1 win at Carver Arena the following night. The teams then split a pair of games in Knoxville, with Peoria prevailing 7-1 on December 15 before the Ice Bears captured a 4-2 decision the following evening. Last season, the Rivermen and Ice Bears met in the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs, a 2-game series sweep for the Rivermen en route to their second straight President's Cup Finals berth.

SCOUTING THE ICE BEARS

Knoxville enters the 2018 SPHL postseason after finishing 30-20-6 during the regular schedule, good for fifth best in the league before ousting third-seeded Pensacola in the Challenge Round.

Ice Bears veteran Berkley Scott finished the regular season with a league-best 70 points, recording 26 goals and 44 assists while skating in all 56 games. Scott's +25 rating finished good for fifth-best in the league, and his assist total wound up second only to Pensacola's Garrett Milan. Ice Bears center Eliot Grauer chippe in 21 goals and 21 assists in 42 games this season, while winger Lawrence Cornelier notched 37 points in 55 games. In net, Ice Bears goaltender Zoltan Hetenyi went 16-16-3 with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 35 games played, while Troy Davenport went 13-3-3 with a 2.66 GAA and .911 saves rate in 20 outings.

HERE COMES THE HURRICANE

Rivermen winger Cody Dion enters play tonight after recording a pair of goals in last Friday's series-clinching win over Roanoke, giving the Colorado Springs, CO native three points in two games thus far this postseason. During the regular schedule, Dion suited up for 38 games, recording 12 goals and 12 assists, adding a +7 rating, with five of his 12 goals coming on the power play.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Rivermen captain Dave Pszenyczny enters tonight's series opener after he was named SPHL defenseman of the Year this week, becoming the second Peoria blueliner in the last three years to earn the honor after Brandon Greenside did so in 2015-16. Pszenyczny skated in 53 games for Peoria during the regular season, leading all SPHL blueliners and setting career highs with 43 assists and 50 points, while his +24 rating and 134 PIM are also career-highs.

BRING IT ON, BRUCEY

Friday's series clincher also saw the game-winning goal scored by Rivermen winger Keegan Bruce, marking the Bellingham, WA native's first professional playoff goal. After joining the Rivermen in a late-January trade with Birmingham, Bruce skated in 27 games for the Rivermen this season, tallying 10 goals and 11 assists to close out the regular year.

WHAT'S ON DECK

After tonight's series opener, the Rivermen and Ice Bears will shift to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for Game 2 of the series, Friday night at 6:35 Central Time. If necessary, the decisive third game of the series will take place Sunday, April 22, at 3:15 PM inside the Peoria Civic Center.

The winner of this series will advance to the President's Cup Finals to take on the winner of Macon and Huntsville's set.

