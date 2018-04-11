Rivermen Fight Past Dawgs, Take Game 1

Lynchburg, VA - The Peoria Rivermen scored a goal in each period and held off a late extra-attacker charge from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs as Peoria captured Game 1 of their Challenge Round series 3-2 Wednesday Night. The win gives Peoria a chance to clinch the series in Game 2 Friday night at the Owens Center.

The Rail Yard Dawgs got the scoring started with a power-play marker early in the first period. With Rivermen defenseman Brandon Rumble boxed for delay of game at the 6:24 mark of the period, the Dawgs won a draw out to the right-wing point of the Peoria zone, and the rebound of Dawgs winger Maxime Guyon's drive was popped past Peoria goaltender Tyler Parks by Dawgs winger Colin Murray for a 1-0 edge 6:30 into the contest.

The Rivermen tied the game at a goal apiece with an even-strength tally late in the first period. Peoria defenseman Dave Pszenyczny scooped up a loose puck in his own zone, weaved his way through center ice, and skated into the right wing of the Dawgs zone. His backhander was turned aside by Roanoke goaltender Brad Barone before Rivermen winger Mike Gurtler popped the rebound into the net for a 1-1 score at 16:29 of the first frame.

The Rivermen took their first lead of the night with a goal early in the game's middle frame. Rivermen winger Cody Dion carried the puck into the right wing of the Roanoke zone, and sent it netward, where Gurtler chipped it past Barone for a 2-1 Peoria lead 55 seconds into the stanza.

The Dawgs re-tied the game past the midway point of the second period. Roanoke winger Chris Porter carried the puck into the left point of the Rivermen zone, and his shot deflected off Parks' right leg pad. Dawgs center Steve Mele tucked the rebound past Parks at 13:56 of the second period.

The Rivermen notched the eventual game-winner late in the third period. With the teams skating 4-on-4, Rivermen center Justin Greenberg and teammate Connor Gorman entered the zone on a 2-on-1. Greenberg passed to Gorman on the left wing of the Dawgs end, and Gorman's return feed found Greenberg in the right circle, and he fired it past Barone for the 3-2 final score at 15:22 of the third period.

Parks stopped 18 of 20 shots faced in the net for the win in his first ever postseason appearance. Parks made his postseason debut in the contest and earned his third win in as many outings against Roanoke on the season.

Notes: Gurtler recorded his first multi-point game since he scored two goals against Macon March 24...The win improves the Rivermen to 5-4 all-time in SPHL Playoff Series openers...Greenberg's game-winner was his first since November 10 at Knoxville...The Rivermen and Rail Yard Dawgs continue their challenge round series Friday night at Peoria's Owens Center, with Game Time set for 7:15 CDT...Tickets are still available through the Rivermen office by calling (309)-676-1040...The broadcast of Friday's game can be heard, starting with the pre-game show, at 6:55 at http://mixlr.com/peoria-rivermen/

