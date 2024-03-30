Rivermen Fall 5-3 to Storm in Regulation for First Time this Season

MOLINE, IL - In a tough reversal for the Peoria Rivermen, Quad City scored two unanswered goals in the third period as Peoria fell to Quad City 5-3 on Saturday night at Vibrant Arena at the MARK. The loss marked just the third loss this year to the Storm and first to their rival in regulation time this season.

The first period was marked by high intensity and crazy bounces. Peoria got the scoring started as Renat Dadadzhanov backhanded the puck to the front of the net, only to see it sneak in past goaltender Brent Moran for his second goal in three games. For the fourth straight game, the Rivermen struck first on the road, but the Storm answered with two goals late in the first, the first one coming off a lucky bounce in the slot and the other off a deflection in front. By the time the first period ended, the Rivermen found themselves down for the first time this weekend 2-1.

The second period was no less exciting as both teams traded a goal in the second period. Quad City extended their lead off of a point shot that was deflected in front to take a 3-1 lead midway through the second Period. The Rivermen answered back however after a potential fourth Quad City goal was waved off for being kicked into the net. On the power play, JM Piotrowski sent a pass across the slot to the back door looking for Alec Hagaman. Quad City forward Hayden Hulton recognized the pass and dove in the slot to deny it. The puck deflected off of Hulton's extended stick and sailed into the back of the net for Peoria's first power-play goal of the weekend to pull them within one.

Down 3-2 going into the third the Rivermen came out with intensity, spending most of the period in the Quad City zone and outshooting the Storm 15-5 in the final period. Despite coming up empty on an extended five-on-three advantage, Peoria found the tying goal as Braydon Barker deposited a rebound from a Meirs Moore shot from the point to tie the game up 3-3. But Quad City went back on the attack. The Storm netted two goals late in the third, including one on the power play to secure their first regulation victory against the Rivermen 5-3 on Saturday.

The Rivermen, settling for their second-straight split on the road, will travel to Moline one final time next Friday before hosting the Storm on Saturday at Carver Arena to close out the regular season.

