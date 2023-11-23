Rivermen Fall 4-1 to Havoc on Thanksgiving

November 23, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - In their first Thanksgiving game since 2009, the Peoria Rivermen lost a hard-fought game to the Huntsville Havoc 4-1 at Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena on Thursday night.

"I thought we were the better team, I thought we had a ton of chances," said Rivermen Assistant Coach Eric Levine. We just got caught running around a little bit and I think some of that's on me."

The Havoc were able to strike first off of a point blast on the power play to take a 1-0 lead early in the first period. Though Peoria went back on the attack, had a number of chances, and out-shot Huntsville 13-7 they trailed 1-0 after the first period.

Peoria was forced into a tough spot in the second period, having to kill off several penalties as the Havoc looked to extend their lead. Peoria held firm and was able to capitalize on a power play of their own. An errant bounce off the wall saw the puck deflected into the low slot. Huntsville goaltender Brian Wilson came out to play but didn't seek Mike Gelatt streaking in. Gelatt beat Wilson to the puck and swatted it into the back of the net to tie the game 1-1. Both Wilson and Brawley made several great saves to keep the game tied.

In the third period, the Havoc took advantage of their opportunities and pounced on a turnover at the blue line and a net-mouth scramble to score two goals to put them up 3-1. The Rivermen pressed on and had great opportunities to score, including chances for both Alec Hagaman and Joseph Widmar in the slot, but were unable to find the back of the net.

"We had the guys that we want with the puck in the areas that we want and we established a forecheck [...] As a goalie, I very much know that it is a game of inches and a puck [here], and inch here or there it's a different story."

It is the first time all season the Rivermen have found themselves on the losing end twice in a row. They will look to bounce back on the last game of their road trip on Friday night against the Huntsville Havoc. The face-off on Friday night is set for 7:00 pm central time.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.