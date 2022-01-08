Rivermen Fall 3-1 to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA - The Rivermen had a slow start on Saturday night, and it ended up being the difference as the Rivermen fell 3-1 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Berglund Center.

Unlike Friday night, it was the Rail Yard Dawgs who got off to a hot start, netting the first goal of the contest just over seven minutes in. The Rivermen seemingly had a goal in response but it was disallowed due to goaltender interference. Afterward, two straight goals in less than a minute put the Dawgs up 3-0.

The second period saw the Rivermen get numerous chances but time after time, Roanoke netminder Henry Dill proved exceptionally acrobatic, stretching to make saves and jumping on loose pucks in the crease just as the Rivermen were getting to them. But he couldn't stop every shot sent his way. While on the power play, Mitch McPherson deflected an Alec Baer shot in front to record his second goal in two nights and the ninth of the season to get Peoria on the board.

Trailing 3-1 at the start of the third period, Peoria had several good chances in the mid-to-late stages of the third. Their best chance came in the final minutes as the Rivermen pulled their goaltender. A shot from the high slot just deflected in front. It then resulted in a net-mouth scramble that saw three Rivermen jam away at the puck desperately trying to force it under the pad of Dill and over the goal-line. But the puck stayed out and the Rivermen, despite a valiant effort, fell 3-1 to Roanoke on Saturday night.

Though the loss stings there are plenty of positives and lessons to take from the contest. The Rivermen remained perfect on the penalty kill, and the defensive corps, as a whole, played exceptionally well. The Rivermen will have a chance to bounce back next weekend as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats at Carver Arena this Friday and Saturday night before hosting Quad City on Sunday.

