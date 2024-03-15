Rivermen Edge Storm 3-0 in Front of Record Setting Crowd

March 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PPEORIA, IL - A Rivermen SPHL franchise record of 8755 fans crammed into Carver Arena on Friday night to watch the Peoria Rivermen secure their 11th straight home victory, 3-0 against the Rival Quad City Storm.

The Rivermen came out strong in the first period, out-shooting the Storm 16-5 in the first. But despite some quality chances, the Storm were able to hold off the Rivermen for the duration of the first period.

After a scoreless period, the Rivermen continued their offensive pressure and were rewarded in the early stages of the second period. Off the face-off, Tristan Trudel received a pass and skated to the high slot to find a shooting lane. Trudel, who has scored most of his goals at home, rifled a shot that deflected off the crossbar and down into the net for Trudel's 13th goal of the season. Peoria's defense shut down Quad City defensively as the Storm did not register a single shot on goal in the second period, but thanks to the goaltender Brent Moran, Trudel's goal was the only one scored in the second period.

Peoria pressed hard again in the third period but the Strom resisted doggedly. In the end, it came down to a Quad City power play late in the game with the goaltender pulled. In his own zone, Joseph Drapluk dove to poke the puck out to center ice. Drapluk then got on his feet and chased after the loose puck and picked it up just at the Quad City blue line before depositing it into the empty net for Peoria's 9th short-handed goal of the season. Zach Wilkie added another empty-net goal in the final minute to cap a 3-0 victory for Peoria.

The Rivermen held the Storm to just nine total shots on net as goaltender Nick Latinovich secured his league-leading sixth shutout of the season. Peoria, on the whole, picked up their second straight shutout victory over Quad City and clinched the season series between the two rivals. The Rivermen and the Storm will face off again on Sunday afternoon at Carver Arena on Saint Patrick's Day at 3:15 pm.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.