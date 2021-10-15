Rivermen-Bobcats Postponed

October 15, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Southern Professional Hockey League has announced that this weekend's road series for Peoria will be postponed due to ice conditions in Vermilion County.

"The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Thursday that it has postponed the opening weekend of its newest member, the Vermilion County Bobcats, due to ice conditions that prevented the team from conducting training camp and were not resolved in time to play their inaugural games Friday and Saturday against Peoria," the SPHL said in a press release on Thursday.

The games between the Rivermen and the Bobcats set for this weekend will be rescheduled for a later date. Peoria's home opener against the Macon Mayhem on October 22 and 23 remains on schedule, the Rivermen are excited to open their 40th season on home ice. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 309-676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021

Rivermen-Bobcats Postponed - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.