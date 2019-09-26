Rivermen Announce Training Camp

Peoria, IL - Today, the Peoria Rivermen announced their full training camp schedule in preparation for the 2019-2020 regular season. Players will report to Peoria October 7, and will skate as a team for the first time on October 9 (Wednesday).

Practices will shift between the Owens Center and the Peoria Civic Center, with the former hosting the first two days of on-ice drills (October 9-10). Both practices will be held from 10AM-12PM and are open to the public. Fans can enter the Owens Center for free to watch Jean Guy-Trudel's group get ready for the 38th season of professional hockey in Peoria. Practices at the Peoria Civic Center will be closed and exclusive to players and staff.

Highlighting training camp will be the preseason game featuring the Peoria Rivermen vs Quad City Storm on Saturday, October 12. Puck drop is slated for 7:15PM at the Peoria Civic Center and all tickets are just $10!

Camp will continue after the preseason game and officially conclude Wednesday, October 17, when the official 19 man rosters are due to the SPHL. The Rivermen begin their regular season October 19 at home against Quad City.

Season tickets AND single game tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040. Single game tickets can also be purchased on Ticketmaster.

