Rivermen Announce Training Camp Roster

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have announced their roster today for their 2023 training camp. The roster consists of six defensemen, twelve forwards, and two goaltenders. The training camp rosters include several returnees on both the offensive and defensive side of the puck, ten in all with ten newcomers added to the roster.

The active forwards include Joseph Widmar, David Nippard, Jordan Ernst, Tristan Trudel, Ryan Nolan, Liam Freeborn, Vadim Vasjonkin, JM Piotrowski, Hayden Hulton, Cayden Cahill, and Alec Baer.

The active defensemen rostered include Brody Duncan, Dale Deon, Cale List, Renet Dadadzhanov, and Zach Wilkie.

Rostered goaltenders are Talor Joseph and Brett Epp. The Rivermen also have forward Joseph Drapluk and defenseman Braydon Barker on Injured Reserve. The Rivermen will be heading to Clarksville, Tennessee on Friday for an exhibition tilt with the Huntsville Havoc at F&M Bank Arena at 7:15 p.m.

