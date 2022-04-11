Rivermen Announce Playoff Roster

April 11, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have formally announced their post-season roster for the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs.

The Rivermen have released forwards Ryan Patrick and Ben Assad while at the same time announced the return of forward Robert Holyoke from the injured reserve list and forward Cayden Cahill after re-signing with the Rivermen on Monday.

Peoria's 20-man playoff roster for this year is as follows:

FORWARD- Jordan Ernst, Mike Gurtler, Mitch McPherson, Alec Hagaman, Mike Laidley, Robert Holyoke, Cayden Cahill, JM Piotrowski, Marcel Godbout, Kasey Kulczycki, Austin Wisely, and Alec Baer.

DEFENSE- Dale Deon, Lord-Anthony Grissom, Chris Allemon, Brandon Rumble, Zach Wilkie, and Nick Neville.

GOALIE- Eric Levine and Jack Berry.

The Rivermen will face the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the first round of the playoffs with game one set to take place at the Pelham Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama (due to scheduling conflicts in Pensacola) on Wednesday, April 13 at 7:00 pm. Game two will be back in Peoria at Carver Arena on Friday, April 15 at 7:15 pm. If necessary, game three will also take place at Carver Arena on Saturday, April 16 at 7:15 pm.

Playoff tickets are available now, call the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040 to secure your seats or visit us online at rivermen.net.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2022

Rivermen Announce Playoff Roster - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.