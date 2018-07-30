Rivermen Announce Jean-Guy Trudel Coaches Show

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are excited to announce that the team will be holding a monthly Coaches show this season, hosted by The Fieldhouse Bar & Grill in Peoria. Beginning Oct. 23 and running one Tuesday evening each month until March, the show will be held live at the Fieldhouse from 6:30-7:30 PM and be broadcast on mixlr.com/Peoria-Rivermen.

The monthly show will be co-hosted by Rivermen play-by-play broadcaster Brad Kupiec and longtime Peoria Journal Star beat writer Dave Eminian, and the pair will be joined each month by Rivermen bench boss Jean-Guy Trudel and Rivermen players.

"I'm thrilled to be having a Coaches show this season," said Trudel. "I think this will give our fans even more opportunities to interact with and get to know myself and our players, and I can't wait for the first show."

The show, officially called "The Jean-Guy Trudel Coaches Show" will debut Oct. 23 at The Fieldhouse, located at 1200 W Main St, Suite #24 in Peoria's Campustown shopping center.

Additional dates will include Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 22, Feb. 19, and March 19. All shows will include Rivermen giveaways for fans in attendance, as well as various food and drink specials facilitated by The Fieldhouse.

