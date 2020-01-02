Rivermen Acquire Pashovitz from Marksmen

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Ryland Pashovitz in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for future considerations.

Pashovitz, 24, began his rookie season with the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, before being advanced to the SPHL by Fayetteville. In two appearances with the Marksmen, Pashovitz registered a .911 save percentage, coupled with a 2.40 goals against average (GAA).

The Saskatoon, SK, CAN native was a standout in the 2013-14 season with the SJHL's Humboldt Broncos, being named rookie of the year for the league and finishing with the league's best save percentage (1.60) and GAA (.948). Ryland's play earned him the opportunity to be in goal for the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers the following season, before eventually committing to play NCAA DI hockey for Arizona State University, where he played in 34 games over three seasons.

Pashovitz joins the Rivermen this weekend for their trip to Birmingham.

