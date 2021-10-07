Riverfront Stadium to Host KJCCC Championship Game

WICHITA, Kansas - Riverfront Stadium will transform from a baseball stadium to a football stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021, when the ballpark hosts the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Football Championship Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

"We look forward to Wichita and the Wind Surge hosting this exciting event. Being the first football game to be played in Riverfront is exciting, and we look forward to this experience. And it may lead to many more opportunities. I would like to thank the Wind Surge staff for all their work in making this a reality," said KJCCC commissioner Carl Heinrich.

Riverfront Stadium is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose venue built along the west bank of the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita. Home of the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins), Riverfront Stadium hosted its first non-Wind Surge event on April 10, 2021, as the Wichita State baseball team hosted the University of Houston in front of a crowd of more than 7,000. The Wind Surge played 60 regular season games and one playoff game at the ballpark in 2021.

"Riverfront Stadium was designed and built as a multi-purpose venue," said Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz. "When the KJCCC approached us with the idea of holding their 2021 Conference Championship game in Wichita we said, 'Why not?'"

Tickets for the Championship game go on sale Friday morning at 10:00CST at windsurge.com. Ticket prices start at $15 for General Admission Berm and Standing Room, and $20 for all Field Box seats. The football field will run north-south, from home plate to left field. Group and premium seating options are available by calling 316-221-8000, or emailing [email protected].

"We're excited to host our first football game," said Kobritz, "and look forward to seeing how the players and fans react to the unique configuration."

