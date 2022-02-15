RiverDogs Unveil "Dog-E-Coin", Flexible Ticket Plan of the Future

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs unveiled a new ticket plan called "Dog-E-Coin" on Tuesday, providing fans with an exciting new way to enjoy the 2022 season as the team looks to defend their title. Dog-E-Coin replaces flex ticket vouchers, sold in previous seasons, as an option that gives fans flexibility to sit in the seats they desire on a nightly basis. There is nothing cryptic about it, this is the flexible ticket plan of the future.

Fans will have the ability to purchase a Dog-E-Coin account at five different membership levels. Each membership level will provide at least a 20% discount on single game tickets, priority access to exclusive pre-sales for regular season games and other big events at The Joe, seat mobility and a flexible schedule. Pending membership level, other benefits include postseason ticket pre-sale opportunities and access to diamond view seats.

"I am excited to unveil this new package to our fans as we build toward another season of exciting action at The Joe", said RiverDogs Assistant General Manager Garret Randle. "I think our fans will enjoy the larger discounts and increased mobility to sit anywhere in the ballpark with Dog-E-Coin compared to flex ticket plans in the past."

Those who become a Dog-E-Coin member prior to March 1 will receive acess to single game tickets prior to the general public. For more information about Dog-E-Coin click here. A full list of the various membership plans is below:

The RiverDogs will open the 2022 season at home against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday, April 8. Season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

