RiverDogs Unveil COVID-19 Readiness Plan

May 8, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - In anticipation of the 2020 season, the Charleston RiverDogs have developed an extensive COVID-19 readiness plan which sets forth best practices and new standard operating procedures that the team believes will be necessary for Riley Park to open when permitted. This detailed plan follows the journeys of fans, employees, and on-field personnel from the moment they arrive at the ballpark until the moment they leave. It addresses social distancing protocols throughout the facility and details enhanced cleaning and sanitization practices for before, during and after events. The attached document provides a summation of these practices and procedures, and is likely to be updated and modified, as guidance and best practices evolve.

The plan has taken into account current guidelines as provided by the CDC and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). In an effort to develop a comprehensive and effective plan based on present day guidelines, the RiverDogs have shared this document with its healthcare partners and with the City of Charleston, and will update and modify as appropriate.

The Latest on the RiverDogs

The health and safety of RiverDogs fans and employees is of the utmost importance to the organization and we support Minor League Baseball's decision to delay the start of the 2020 season in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This is a fluid, rapidly evolving situation and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that our facilities are following the recommendations set forth by local, state and national officials. At this time, the RiverDogs remain unsure as to what extent this delay will have on our season. RiverDogs season tickets, partial season plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2020 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets. A full schedule and list of game times for the 2020 season is also available at riverdogs.com.

