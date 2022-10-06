RiverDogs to Auction Home White Jerseys from Championship Seasons

Charleston, SC - Baseball fans will have the opportunity to bid on a piece of Charleston RiverDogs history over the next two weeks. The team announced plans to auction their game-used home white jerseys online beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. The jerseys were donned for a majority of RiverDogs home games for the last six seasons, including the first two championship seasons in franchise history, 2021 and 2022. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The auction will conclude on Friday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The recognizable white jerseys were each worn by several New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays prospects. The auction includes jerseys worn by Yankees all-star pitcher Nestor Cortes, Yankees pitcher Luis Gil, popular Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Hoy Park and Pirates pitcher Roansy Contreras. In addition, 18 of MLB Pipeline's top 30 Rays prospects have worn jerseys that are part of the auction, including each of the organization's top three farmhands, Taj Bradley, Curtis Mead and Carson Williams.

"We are thrilled to give baseball fans in Charleston and around the country an opportunity to own a significant piece of our franchise's history," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "These jerseys have been worn in the handshake line more than any other in Minor League Baseball the last two seasons and have been worn by a collection of extremely talented baseball players."

In total, 36 jerseys will be auctioned via the Charleston RiverDogs page on the MiLB Auctions website. Fans who place the winning bid on a jersey will also receive a 2021 replica championship ring and a 2022 championship banner.

