RiverDogs Team with CCSD for Seventh Year of "Reading Around the Bases" Program

January 19, 2023







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and the Charleston County School District unveiled plans for a seventh year of their literacy initiative, "Reading Around the Bases" on Thursday. The program was developed during the 2016-2017 school year to promote having fun while reading with second graders throughout the county.

Beginning on Tuesday, January 24, second graders from over 20 elementary schools in CCSD will begin a 10-week baseball-themed incentive program. Every student will receive a Reading Challenge packet that includes a scorecard and tracking sheet. To move around the bases on the scorecard, a student must read a certain number of pages: 100 pages for a single, 200 pages for a double, 300 pages for a triple, and 500 pages for a home run.

This year's kickoff event for "Reading Around the Bases" will be at Sullivan's Island Elementary School on January 24 at 9:00 a.m. The special guest reader will be former Citadel star and current Oakland Athletics pitcher J.P. Sears. Sears also pitched for the RiverDogs in 2018. In addition, RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols, other members of the front office staff and Charlie T. RiverDog will participate in the event. Media outlets are welcome to attend.

"The RiverDogs are thrilled to once again partner with the Charleston County School District for one of our key community initiatives leading into a brand new season, as we have since 2016-17," stated RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We know how important it is for young members of our community to find excitement when it comes to reading and take great pride in playing a small role in developing that excitement."

Special guests from the RiverDogs will visit schools throughout the area over the course of the next few months to provide encouragement and engage the students as volunteer readers.

"We appreciate the RiverDogs consistent support for this program," said CCSD's Interim Chief Academic Officer, Michelle Simmons. "With Vision 2027 now in place, our goal of all fifth-grade students in the district reading on grade level by June 2027, having this level of encouragement in literacy from an established community partner is vital."

The top 25 second graders from each participating school will be honored at a select RiverDogs game during the upcoming season.

