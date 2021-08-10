RiverDogs Stunned by Pelicans, Lose 6-5 Following Ninth Inning Miscues

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs held a two-run lead over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday night at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach. Moments later, the RiverDogs stood in shock as the Pelicans celebrated a wild walk-off win. Yohendrick Pinango tied the game with a two-run double to left, stole third base and raced home with the winning run when Michael Berglund's throw sailed into left field. The loss snapped the RiverDogs six-game winning streak.

The final inning began with the RiverDogs (60-24) holding a 5-3 lead. Andrew Gross, who had worked a scoreless eighth inning, began the ninth by striking out Jordan Nwogu, but the pitch was mishandled by Berglund for a passed ball. Pablo Aliendo followed with an opposite field double that put two runners in scoring position. Gross rebounded to get both Josh Wetzel and Matt Mervis to pop out in foul ground to the catcher. Pinango then tied the game by fighting off an inside fastball to left-center and scored moments later on the errant throw following his stolen base. Myrtle Beach (43-42) has won seven straight games.

The game was filled with drama late because of what happened in the seventh frame. With the RiverDogs on top 5-0, Nwogu singled with one out against Audry Lugo. The right-hander followed by inducing Aliendo to roll a groundball to second that appeared would begin a double play to end the inning. However, the toss from Tanner Murray to Alika Williams was dropped and everyone was safe. Wetzel followed with an RBI single and Matt Warkentin hit a two-run home run to cut the lead to 5-3.

The RiverDogs built their lead over three separate innings. Berglund put them on top with an RBI single in the second which was followed immediately by a two-run double from Williams for a 3-0 advantage. Alexander Ovalles chipped in an RBI single in the third and Murray added a run-scoring double in the fifth to widen the gap.

Murray enjoyed a solid day at the plate in his debut with the team, going 3-4 with two doubles and a walk. Ovalles also tallied three hits as part of the RiverDogs 12 hit effort. Charleston left 13 runners on base in the loss.

Lost in the late drama, was an incredible effort by starting pitcher Ian Seymour. The southpaw went 5.0 scoreless innings without allowing a hit. He also collected ten strikeouts, matching the team's single-game season-high set twice by Taj Bradley. Lugo allowed three runs in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen.

The RiverDogs will look for revenge on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Seth Johnson (3-4, 4.01) will take the baseball for the RiverDogs against Myrtle Beach RHP Richard Gallardo (2-6, 4.24).

