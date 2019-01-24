RiverDogs Seeking to Fill More Than 200 Gameday Positions at Upcoming Job Fairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs are looking to fill over 200 gameday positions at The Joe for the upcoming season with two upcoming job fairs on Saturday, February 2 and Saturday, March 9, both from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The RiverDogs are seeking qualified candidates for seasonal positions ranging from cashiers to ushers, bat boys to mascots, and more for the 2019 season which begins with the club's home opener on Thursday, April 11.

All interested applicants are encouraged to pre-register for this event by filling out a candidate information form located at tinyurl.com/JobsAtTheJoe and then attend one of the event dates listed below:

Saturday, February 2 - 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Joe Riley Park (360 Fishburne St., Charleston, SC 29403)

Saturday, March 9 - 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Joe Riley Park (360 Fishburne St., Charleston, SC 29403)

On-site interviews will be conducted for positions in the following areas:

Food & Beverage: servers, cooks, cashiers, picnic staff, food prep, stock person

Parking

Kids Zone

Ushers

ID checkers

Press Box Staff

Bat Boys

Grounds Crew

Ticket Takers

Merchandise Store

And if you have what it takes, you can possibly be Charlie T. RiverDog!

Applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately.

On the heels of their second straight year eclipsing 300,000 fans through the turnstiles, the RiverDogs have already begun preparations for another year down at The Joe. RiverDogs season tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available for the 2019 campaign by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The RiverDogs begin their home schedule on April 11 when they host the Greensboro Grasshoppers at The Joe, preceded by a weeklong road trip. A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season is available at riverdogs.com.

