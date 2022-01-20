RiverDogs Partner with CCSD for Sixth Year of "Reading Around the Bases"

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs and the Charleston County School District have announced plans to commence the sixth year of their literacy initiative, "Reading Around the Bases." The program began during the 2016-2017 school year to promote having fun while reading with second graders throughout the county.

Starting on Tuesday, January 25, second graders from over 20 elementary schools in CCSD will begin a 10-week baseball-themed incentive program. Every student will receive a Reading Challenge packet that includes a scorecard and tracking sheet. To move around the bases on the scorecard, a student must read a certain number of pages: 100 pages for a single, 200 pages for a double, 300 pages for a triple, and 500 pages for a home run.

This year's kickoff event for "Reading Around the Bases" will be at Murray-LaSaine Montessori School on James Island on January 25 at 9:00 a.m. RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols, other members of the front office staff and Charlie T. RiverDog will participate in the event. Media outlets are welcome to attend.

"The RiverDogs are proud to continue the outstanding relationship with the Charleston County School District that has existed since I have been a part of the organization," added RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Literacy and education are vital for the development of young members of the Charleston community, and we are excited to continue impacting students in the sixth year of this tremendous program."

Special guests from the RiverDogs will visit schools in CCSD over the course of the next few months to provide encouragement and engage the students as volunteer readers.

"We continue to be impressed with and grateful for the effort the RiverDogs put into in this initiative, and for their continued support of our district," said CCSD's Chief Academic Officer, Karolyn Belcher. "Credit goes to Christy James and our teacher-librarians as well. They do so much work behind the scenes to make this a memorable and enjoyable program for our students."

The top-25 second graders from each participating school will be honored at a select RiverDogs game during the upcoming season.

