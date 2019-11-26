RiverDogs Hot Stove Banquet Set for January 31
November 26, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - With the keynote speaker to be announced in the coming weeks, the Charleston RiverDogs have set the date for the 16th annual Hot Stove Banquet & Auction for Friday, January 31 at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center.
The event will open with a cocktail hour and silent auction that includes baseball memorabilia from past Hot Stove speakers, collectibles from RiverDogs Director of Fun Bill Murray, vacation packages, and more, beginning at 6 p.m. A program, including addresses from the Citadel, Charleston Southern, and College of Charleston head baseball coaches, and the keynote speaker concludes the evening.
The Hot Stove Banquet has become one of the most highly anticipated offseason events hosted by the RiverDogs each year. Past speakers have included Hall-of-Famers Bobby Cox, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Ryne Sandberg, Wade Boggs, and Goose Gossage.
For more information on the Hot Stove Banquet, visit rileyparkevents.com or contact the RiverDogs Special Event Department at (843) 577-DOGS (3647). Ticket information and the keynote speaker will be announced in December leading up to the event.
With the 2019 season in the books, the RiverDogs look ahead toward 2020 Opening Day on Thursday, April 9 at Riley Park. Season ticket plans, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2020 season is available at riverdogs.com.
Previous Hot Stove Speakers
2019 - Johnny Damon & Justin Smoak
2018 - Andruw Jones & Ryan Klesko
2017 - Tom Glavine
2016 - Ryne Sandberg
2015 - Goose Gossage & Brett Gardner
2014 - Phil Niekro & Javy Lopez
2013 - Wade Boggs
2012 - John Smoltz
2011 - Bobby Cox
2010 - Dale Murphy
2009 - Gaylord Perry
2008 - Jeff Francoeur
2007 - Tommy John
2006 - Jim Bouton & Johnny Blanchard
2005 - Bobby Richardson & Dallas McPherson
