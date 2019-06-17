RiverDogs' Gil Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

June 17, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Atlantic League has announced that RiverDogs starting pitcher Luis Gil has been named the league's "Pitcher of the Week" for the period of June 10-16.

Gil joins outfielder Josh Stowers as the second RiverDog to garner weekly honors as the best in the South Atlantic League; the outfielder won "Player of the Week" for the period of May 20-26.

The honor was well deserved for Gil, as the Dominican Republic native led all hurlers with at least 10 innings pitched this week in ERA, posting a glistening 0.75 mark in 12 innings spanning two starts. He allowed one run on 11 hits in that span, striking out 18 hitters.

Gil's week was highlighted by his lights-out performance on June 10 on the road against the Rome Braves, when he went toe-to-toe with former American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel making a rehab start to get back into Major League-shape. Gil matched his counterpart pitch-for-pitch, allowing just three hits and one walk through seven shutout innings, while fanning 10 hitters for his first double-digit strikeout game of the season.

His most recent start came on the last day of the first half, with his club in desperate need of a win to keep its dying playoff hopes alive. Gil worked masterfully around a fair amount of traffic, holding the Greenville Drive to a single run on eight hits through five innings of work. He struck out eight hitters against two walks to lead his club to a narrow 2-1 victory in the series finale. It wasn't quite enough to seal the division title for Charleston, though, as the Lexington Legends prevailed over the Columbia Fireflies, sending the SAL Southern Division title to Lexington, Kentucky.

Gil will join six of his teammates in Charleston, West Virginia for the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 18 before embarking on a seven-game road trip to begin the second half of the season. The RiverDogs will begin their trip with a four-game set against the Hickory Crawdads at LP Frans Stadium beginning Thursday night. Fans can catch the game on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming on the RiverDogs' TuneIn radio station with the first pitch slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.

