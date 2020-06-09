RiverDogs Convert to Go Food Service to Friday Weekly Special

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having served takeout and carryout lunches from the ballpark for more than two months, the RiverDogs are transitioning to offering weekend meal kits and special takeout lunch on Fridays only, starting with Make Fun Burger Friday on Friday, June 12.

Both the Friday burger lunch specials and weekend meal kits will be available for pickup only from the ballpark from 11am-3pm on Friday. Ordering at riverdogs.com will be open Monday of each week and continue through 3pm on Friday. The team has been offering takeout and delivery options cooked up by VP of food and beverage Josh Shea since early April.

"As we work to prepare the ballpark to re-open for different types of events as restrictions ease, we're excited to unveil our new Friday pickup menu," said RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols. "Our focus will shift a bit away from takeout food options, but we wanted to ensure the community can continue to enjoy ballpark favorites."

This week's Friday lunch menu features eight signature burgers - all served with truffled herb fries - and six signature sides. Highlighting the menu is the Smokin' Chucktown Brunch Burger, topped with local shrimp and a tomato gravy on a grit-cake bun, which was recently named one of the best burgers in Minor League Baseball on milb.com. The menu also features some old favorites like the Smoked Cotton Candy Jacked Burger (featured at the ballpark in 2017) and even a burger in honor of the RiverDogs' relationship with the Samsung Lions of the Korean Baseball League - the Samsung Bulgogi Burger. All burgers on the menu are available in limited quantity each week.

Families can also rely on Chef Shea for their weekend meals by ordering ahead for family-sized meal kits available for pickup on Fridays, including the "Staycation for Two" and "Charleston Brunch" boxes. Shea has also released several new barbecue-themed meal kits, including ribs, wings and pulled pork meals.

All information about "To Go from The Joe," including menus and links to order both delivery and pickup can be found at: https://www.milb.com/charleston/ballpark/drive-thru.

The health and safety of RiverDogs fans and employees is of the utmost importance to the organization and we support Minor League Baseball's decision to delay the start of the 2020 season in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This is a fluid, rapidly evolving situation and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that our facilities are following the recommendations set forth by local, state and national officials. At this time, the RiverDogs remain unsure as to what extent this delay will have on our season. RiverDogs season tickets, partial season plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2020 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets. A full schedule and list of game times for the 2020 season is also available at riverdogs.com.

