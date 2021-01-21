RiverDogs-CCSD Continue "Reading Around the Bases" Despite COVID-19

CHARLESTON, SC - Charleston County School District (CCSD) and the Charleston RiverDogs are moving forward with "Reading Around the Bases" for the fifth year in a row. The partnership started during the 2016-2017 school year as a way to encourage literacy. The Lowcountry's professional baseball team (and Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) is ready to generate excitement about literacy with second graders throughout the district again in 2021.

Starting on Monday, January 25, 2021, second graders from 11 elementary schools throughout Charleston County will begin a 10-week baseball-themed incentive program. Every student will receive a Reading Challenge packet that includes a scorecard, tracking sheet, and their very own personal baseball card.

To move around the bases on the scorecard, a student must read a certain number of pages: 100 pages for a single, 200 pages for a double, 300 pages for a triple, and 500 pages for a home run.

Special guests from the RiverDogs will visit schools (virtually) in CCSD throughout the 10 weeks to provide encouragement, fun, and serve as volunteer readers.

"We cannot thank the Charleston RiverDogs enough for their commitment to their partnership with our district," said Karolyn Belcher, CCSD's Chief Academic Officer. "Even with the obstacles presented the COVID-19 pandemic, the RiverDogs are working hard to have a meaningful presence in our schools and continue to drive home the point that reading, while critical, is fun."

The unofficial kickoff event for "Reading Around the Bases" in 2021 will be at Angel Oak Elementary School on Johns Island Monday, January 25, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. Media outlets are welcome to attend.

The top-25 second graders from each participating school will be honored at a RiverDogs' game during the upcoming season.

"The RiverDogs are proud to be a part of what has been a mutually beneficial relationship with the Charleston County School District over the last two decades," added RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Literacy and education continue to be a pillar of our team's commitment to the Charleston community, and we are excited to continue to further the development and impact of the Reading Around the Bases program in its fifth year."

For more information on "Reading Around the Bases," please contact Christy James, CCSD's Library and Media Services Coordinator, at (843) 790-3707, or Chris Singleton with the RiverDogs at (843) 723-7241.

