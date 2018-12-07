RiverDogs Cancel Charlie Claus Move Night, Extend Toy Drive Through Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Due to impending weather conditions, the Charleston RiverDogs have canceled Saturday, December 8's Charlie Claus Movie Night at Riley Park. Although the event is canceled, fans can still drop off new, unopened toy donations at The Joe now extended through Friday, December 14, to benefit the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

All fans that donate in-person at The Joe will receive a Family Four-Pack (includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four drinks and four bags of chips) to a RiverDogs game in 2019. Salvation Army Angel Tree bins will be available for fans to drop off donations all week from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Fans can drop off donations and redeem their tickets at the Riley Park front office.

