RiverDogs Blank Pelicans 8-0, Widen Low-A East Lead to Double-Digits

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs dominated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on the way to an 8-0 win on Thursday night at TicketReturn.com Field. The team notched their 13th shutout win of the season by limiting the Pelicans to just five hits. The victory was accompanied by losses from both Carolina and Salem, increasing the RiverDogs lead over the two teams closest to them in the standings to 10.5 and 11.5 games, respectively.

The RiverDogs (62-24) first reached the scoreboard in the third inning, following missed opportunities in each of the first two frames. Beau Brundage and Tanner Murray opened the inning with back-to-back singles to set the table. Pelicans starter Tyler Schlaffer retired the next two hitters, but allowed consecutive RBI singles to Alexander Ovalles and Abiezel Ramirez to give Charleston a 2-0 lead.

Murray added on to a big night with his first home run since joining the RiverDogs, a solo blast that made it 3-0 in the fifth. With a 4-5 showing on Thursday, Murray is now 8-14 with four runs batted over three games with the RiverDogs.

Five more runs were added over the final two innings to put the game out of reach. The eighth began with a double by Ramirez and a walk to Johan Lopez. Michael Berglund and Alika Williams followed with sacrifice flies to increase the margin to 5-0. Brundage worked a walk, stole second and scored on Murray's fourth hit of the night, an RBI single through the right side for a 6-0 lead. Against a position player, Dean Nevarez, in the final frame, Berglund and Ramirez added RBI singles to close the scoring.

On the mound, Ben Brecht started the game, but did not factor in the decision after working 3.0 innings. Franklin Dacosta was brilliant out of the bullpen, earning the win by allowing just one hit over 5.0 innings. The southpaw fanned eight Pelicans. Finally, Neraldo Catalina closed the game with a scoreless ninth, working around a one-out double from Pablo Aliendo.

The RiverDogs collected 13 hits in the game, led by Murray's four-hit effort. Ramirez finished with three hits and Brundage added a pair. Jonathan Embry reached base four times with a single and three walks. Williams advanced his hitting streak to ten games and Embry's reached eight games.

The series will continue on Friday night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. RHP Sandy Gaston (0-0, 2.25) will toe the slab for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach will counter with RHP Manuel Espinoza (4-5, 4.18).

