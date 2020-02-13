RiverDogs Announce New Front Office Hires

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After welcoming more than 300,000 fans to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park for a third consecutive season in 2019, the Charleston RiverDogs have added two staff members to their ticket sales department prior to the start of the 2020 season. On Thursday, President and General Manager Dave Echols announced the hires of Emily Lemmon and James Holloway as group sales account executives.

Lemmon joins the RiverDogs after serving as the Director of Events and Sales at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco for parts of the last four years. While with the hall of fame, she coordinated induction ceremonies, planned events, solicitated sales and developed marketing and social media plans.

The graduate of Western Michigan University also previously spent time as Event Coordinator for the ClubCorp Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium on the Baylor University campus. In this role, Lemmon coordinated private events and managed the executive suites on football game days.

"Emily's positive attitude and enthusiastic approach to sales are both qualities that we are excited to add to our organization," said Echols. "Her unique experience at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame will provide us with a great new perspective in our ticketing department."

Holloway makes his way to the Lowcountry from Atlanta where he held the title of Sales Account Executive for the Atlanta Gladiators of the East Coast Hockey League since 2018. He was responsible for the Gladiators group sales department as well as selling corporate partnerships.

Prior to working in hockey, Holloway occupied a variety of different roles in professional baseball. He began as a sales and marketing intern with the Texas AirHogs of the American Association before becoming the box office manager for the Great Southwest Collegiate League. Holloway was assistant to the President of the Texas League in 2017 before joining the Memphis Redbirds as a group sales account executive. He earned a bachelor's degree in History and Anthropology from Baylor University and received his master's degree in Sports Management from Dallas Baptist University.

"James brings with him a wealth of experience in minor league sports and his recent work in Atlanta speaks for itself," stated Echols. "We believe he will enhance the experience we are able offer to our groups going forward."

In addition to bringing on Lemmon and Holloway, current staff member Daniel Armas was promoted to senior account executive.

In addition to bringing on Lemmon and Holloway, current staff member Daniel Armas was promoted to senior account executive.

On the heels of their third straight year eclipsing 300,000 fans through the turnstiles, the RiverDogs have already begun preparations for another year down at The Joe.

