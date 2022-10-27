RiverDogs Announce Front Office Promotions and New Hires

October 27, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Fresh off of back-to-back league championships, the Charleston RiverDogs have announced several promotions and new hires to their front office staff. In the ticketing department, Emily Lemmon and Evan Courtney have been promoted to Senior Account Executives. The team has also hired Chase Garber as Operations Manager, Jalin Brown as Food Truck Manager, Lance Fletcher as Director of Club Sales/Events, Michael Lopes as Director of Marketing and Riley Hollar as Ticket Sales Associate.

"I am excited about these new additions to our staff and am confident each of them will make a positive impact to the team as we begin preparations for the 2023 campaign," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "With these hires, our operation is starting to return to where it was before the pandemic and that should put us in great position to build upon a successful 2022 season."

Lemmon and Courtney each held the title of Account Executive prior to their promotions, which follow a record-breaking season for the RiverDogs ticket sales department. Lemmon joined the RiverDogs in 2020 after spending four years as the Director of Events and Sales at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Courtney became part of the staff shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 season following three years with the Tennessee Smokies. Both will take on additional responsibilities in addition to ticket sales.

Garber earned a full-time role in the operations department after spending the 2022 season as a general intern with the RiverDogs. He graduated from North Greenville University in the fall of 2021. Originally from Hagerstown, Maryland, Garber moved to the Holy City in 2015.

In his new role with the team, Brown can be seen throughout the Charleston area serving delicious food in the team's new food truck. Jalin has been a part of the gameday staff since he was 15 years old. Prior to working for the RiverDogs, he attended many games at The Joe as a child.

Fletcher relocated to Charleston in June of 2021 where he served as Dual Director of Hotel Sales for a local hospitality company. He was previously a hospitality operations manager with a catering company exclusively in the racing world focusing on race teams and VIP clients. He also spent time in Naples, FL, where he served as the Director of Catering, Banquets and Events for a private country club. While there he received his IEPP, Wedding Planning and Luxury Wedding Planning certifications. Fletcher also holds a sommelier certification and a WSET level 1 certification. He holds a diploma in hospitality management and hospitality & tourism management.

Lopes was previously an Account Executive at Optimum Sports in New York City where he specialized in Olympics partnership strategy. The Freehold, New Jersey native brings diverse experience to the RiverDogs marketing team. He has held numerous creative marketing positions in collegiate athletics at Clemson and Wofford, youth sports, gaming, and sports & entertainment consulting, as well as sales positions for the New York Jets and Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Lopes received a master's degree in Marketing from Clemson University, and a bachelor's degree in Sport Management from SUNY Cortland.

Prior to joining the full-time staff, Hollar worked for the RiverDogs as a gameday intern in 2021 and returned as a full-time intern in 2022. Born and raised in Charleston attending RiverDogs games, she recently graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Sport and Entertainment Management.

The RiverDogs will set their sights on a third consecutive championship in 2023. The full schedule is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 27, 2022

RiverDogs Announce Front Office Promotions and New Hires - Charleston RiverDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.