RiverDogs Announce Charlie's Book Club

The RiverDogs are launching a new initiative for students to exercise a muscle used on and off the field - their brain. Starting today, the RiverDogs will encourage students across the Lowcountry to sign up for Charlie's Book Club. Students will have a monthly goal, with gifts of encouragement from Charlie T. RiverDog for different levels of success. Each month will also have a grand prize for the student that reads the most books. (Sign up here.)

The RiverDogs are using the opportunities of 2020 to expand upon their annual "Reading Around The Bases" initiative. Every month the team will send out a list of "Charlie Recommended Books"(click here for the August list). The first level of prizes begins at 15 books, with increases for 25 and 30 books. Every child that reads over 30 books will be eligible for the RiverDogs Grand Prize pack.

On the last Tuesday of the month, the RiverDogs will select the monthly winner. The grand prize will vary from month to month. T-shirts and baseball cards could be paired with exclusive on-field prizes, including 2021 tickets and even a surprise visit from the big dog - Charlie T. RiverDog.

"The Charleston County Public Library is a staple in our community. As we explore new and innovative ways to be here for the Holy City, we are excited to work with CCPL on this initiative.," said President/GM Dave Echols. "We want to encourage students to continue to read, and hope to serve as a resource for both teachers and parents in our community."

The program will run under the direction of recent author - and RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach - Chris Singleton. He released his first book, Different, in June 2020. To date, it has sold nearly 10,000 copies.

