Rivera's Clutch Knock Puts C's on Top

Hillsboro, OR - Eric Rivera's two-out RBI single in the eighth inning Tuesday night broke a 2-2 tie and spurred the Vancouver Canadians to a 3-2 win over the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) at Ron Tonkin Field.

Rivera's clutch hit was set up by consecutive one-out walks for Ronny Brito and DJ Neal, the second of which prompted a pitching change. After a strikeout, Rivera came up with two outs and runners on first and second. The West Park, FL native jumped on the first pitch from reliever Tyler Jones and plated Brito with a line drive into centerfield that brought home the eventual game-winning run.

After Rivera gave the Canadians their second lead of the night, Justin Maese (S, 4) came on for the bottom of the eighth and needed just seven pitchers to retire the side in order - the first time a C's pitcher did that all night - before he made quick work of the Hops in the ninth to secure the 3-2 win.

Hillsboro started the scoring with a run in the third off of starter Luis Quinones thanks to a walk and two singles to start the frame, but Quinones bounced back by retiring the next three hitters to strand two runners in scoring position and keep it 1-0 Hillsboro. The right-hander went four innings, allowed one run on four hits, walked five and K'd five but did not factor into the decision.

The Canadians plated two in the fifth to take the lead. Davis Schneider launched his third home run of the year - and second against the Hops - with one out in the inning to tie the game and rattle Hillsboro starter Blake Walston, who had given up three singles, struck out eight and not allowed a runner to pass second for the first four and a third innings. After the homer, Walston issued Rivera a free pass on seven pitches before Luis De Los Santos singled and Tanner Morris walked to load the bases. Sebastian Espino put Vancouver ahead with a sharp single up the middle that caromed off of Walston's lower back and made it 2-1 Canadians.

A run in the bottom of the sixth tied the game, but the Hops ran themselves out of the lead. Cam Coursey - who had singled after a walk to start the inning to set the table for Leodany Perez's game-tying base hit to right field - was on third base with two outs and attempted to steal home, but reliever Brandon Eisert (W, 5-1) calmly stepped off the rubber and fired a perfect toss to catcher Ryan Gold to nab Coursey by three steps and end the threat. Eisert would work three innings and allow one run on three hits with a walk, a hit batter and three strikeouts to earn his team-high fifth win.

All nine starters reached base at least once. Spencer Horwitz set a new personal best with three hits in the game, Brito reached three times with a single, a double and a walk while Morris walked twice and singled.

The series continues Wednesday night. Right-hander Paxton Schultz (3-1, 4.47 ERA) goes for Vancouver while the Hops have tabbed righty Brandon Pfaadt (1-2, 4.50 ERA) as their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

