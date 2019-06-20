Rivera Baffles Raptors, Owlz Take Finale

(Orem, UT) - Behind the arm of Jerryell Rivera and an offensive outburst, the Orem Owlz beat the Ogden Raptors, 9-4, on Wednesday night at the Home of the Owlz, snapping a four-game losing streak.

One start after throwing four shutout innings, Jerryell Rivera one-upped himself on Wednesday night. The left-hander pitched five innings, allowing just one unearned run on just one hit. Rivera struck out the side in the second inning and struck out five total hitters in the outing. Rivera (1-0) earned his first win since 2017.

Angels' shortstop Andrelton Simmons played in his second game with the Owlz as part of his rehab assignment and got the Owlz on the board in the first inning thanks to a steal of third base and a throwing error, giving the Owlz a 1-0 lead. Simmons finished the night 1-for-4 with a single.

The Owlz added to the lead in the third inning. Anthony Mulrine started the inning by getting hit by a pitch for the fourth time this season. Mulrine wasn't on base long as Jeremiah Jackson doubled him in. After Jackson scored on a wild pitch, Brandon White picked up his first professional hit, driving in David Clawson to push the lead to 4-0.

Ogden scored their only run of the game in the fourth inning.

Caleb Scires had a big night for the Owlz, going 3-for-3 with a home run and a walk. Scires blasted a solo homer in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Owlz tacked on in the eighth inning, scoring four runs without a hit as Ogden committed an error and walked five Owlz hitters. Ogden closed the game by scoring three in the ninth, bringing the final score to 9-4. Raptors' starter Kevin Malisheski (1-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz now hit the road to start a four-game series in Ogden Thursday night at 7:00. Sadrac Franco makes the start for the Owlz against Jeronimo Castro for the Raptors.

