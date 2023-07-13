River Riders Use Fast Start to Run Past Flyboys, Extend Winning Streak to Four

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders came back from the off day not missing a beat Thursday night with a 10-5 win over the Greeneville Flyboys.

E-Town started the ballgame on fire, putting up three in the first inning after loading the bases. Both DJ Dillehay and Brendan Jones hit RBI groundouts before Austen Jaslove singled home a run himself. The River Riders got one more in the second, when Trey Fenderson hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Hayden Moore.

Greeneville finally scratched across a run in the third, when Johnny Pilla hit a solo home run to right center field. However, he was matched in the bottom half of the frame when Jones hit a two-run homer to right-center, extending the lead to 6-1.

The Flyboys went back to the long ball in the fourth, as Joel Dragoo hit one out to left field for a solo shot. But Elizabethton would get the run back in its next at-bat, when Skylar King hit an infield single to score Fenderson.

Greeneville got one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, as Tristan Ellis scored on a passed ball in the fifth, and Joel Dragoo came home on a wild pitch in the sixth. These runs cut the deficit to 7-4. Gavyn Boyle then homered in the eighth to bring the Flyboys within two.

However, in the eighth, the River Riders got three to put the game away. It was back-to-back bases-loaded walks to give Elizabethton two without the help of a ball in play before a double play brought home Moore, extending the lead to five.

The two squads will be back in action Friday night at 7 p.m. at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, where Elizabethton will be looking for a season sweep of the Flyboys.

