River Riders Drop First Game of Doubleheader, Game Two Canceled

PULASKI, Va. - The Elizabethton River Riders fell to the Pulaski River Turtles on Sunday in a sudden-death tiebreaker.

Pulaski got on the board first in the third inning, when JP Gauthier homered to right field. In the next frame, the River Turtles got another solo blast, when Sam White left the yard to right field. Through four, it was 2-0 Turtles.

The River Riders loaded the bases in their next at-bat, but were only able to get one run on a walk from Austen Jaslove. The missed opportunity would loom large in the next inning, when Pulaski struck for three in the sixth, extending the lead to 5-1.

E-Town would not go quietly into the night, however. The River Riders put up five in the seventh, with run-scoring hits from Matty Wright, Kerry Herndon-Brown, Austen Jaslove, and Peyton Basler. Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Riders led 6-5.

However, the River Turtles would tie the game in the bottom half of the frame. With two strikes on the batter and two outs, Divine Valle threw a wild pitch with a runner at third to tie the game at six.

In the game's tiebreaker, Sam White hit a ball into the left field corner to win the game for Pulaski.

The two teams were set to play game two of the doubleheader, but the game was canceled in the first inning due to a water main breaking in the town, affecting Calfee Park's water supply.

The River Riders will be back in action on Tuesday against the Johnson City Doughboys. First pitch from TVA Credit Union Ballpark is set for 7 p.m.

