River Riders Complete Sweep of the Axmen, Win 7-3

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The River Riders completed the sweep of the Kingsport Axmen with a 7-3 victory in Elizabethton at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. RIver Rider starting RHP Alex Brewer became the first starter to pitch six innings.

Elizabethton jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when catcher Deric Graham hit his first home run of the season to left.

River Riders continued to build on their lead in the bottom of the fourth when first baseman Eli Young singled to right to score designated hitter Jonathan Soto. Young was brought home on a single by third baseman Reagan Guthrie.

In the bottom of the fifth, E-Town center fielder Logan Sanders doubled to score Dalton McClain from second. Shortstop Marcus Brown hit his second home run of the season out to right field to give the River Riders a 6-0 lead.

Brewer pitched six innings and gave up just one run on four hits and struck out four without allowing a walk.

Kingsport started to mount a comeback in the sixth and scored one run. They scored two in the seventh to cut the lead in half, 6-3 River Riders.

McClain hit an RBI double to score right fielder Chancey Hall, giving Elizabethton their seventh and final run.

The River Riders will have tomorrow off before heading to Johnson City on Wednesday to play a doubleheader against the Doughboys. First pitch is at 5:30. Fans can listen on River Rider Radio with the link below!

