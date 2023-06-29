River Riders' Comeback Effort Falls Short in Game 2 Loss to Axmen

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - For a second straight night, the Elizabethton River Riders fell to the Kingsport Axmen on Wednesday, losing by a final score of 11-9.

The ballgame was all Axmen early on, as they put up four runs in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth. The only offense the River Riders could muster up in the early going was a two-run double from DJ Dillehay. Through four frames, Kingsport led 10-2.

However, the River Riders were not going quietly into the night, as after one run scored on a groundout from Hunter Porter in the sixth, a tsunami began in the seventh as six runs came home in the frame. The runs came on a Skylar King double, a Brendan Jones groundout, another Dillehay double, a Porter single and a Matty Wright single. Going into the seventh inning stretch, the deficit was cut to 10-9.

That is as close as the River Riders got, though, as the Axmen got an insurance run in the eighth thanks to a Mike Mancini triple, extending the lead back to 11-9, where it would stay for the rest of the night.

Elizabethton will be back in action Thursday as the Bluefield Ridge Runners will be in town for a doubleheader. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 5:30 p.m. from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

