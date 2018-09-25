River Fest to Feature Fall Draft Selections and Special Food Items

River Fest 2018, featuring Major League Eating's Pork Roll Eating Championship, presented by Case's Pork Roll, will host a wide variety of fun-filled activities, including a Corn Hole Tournament, and a wide selection of fall drafts and pork roll themed food items. River Fest will take place from 12-5pm on Saturday, September 29 at ARM & HAMMER Park.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Pork Roll Championship Pint Glass, courtesy of Budweiser, upon entry to River Fest. The festival-style atmosphere at River Fest will feature live music from The Polish Nannies who will perform extended sets before and after the Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship. TICKETS

River Fest will once again feature The Ultimate Beer Special allowing fans of age to sample each of the fall selections by purchasing a 12oz cup for $15. Refills of the cup will be sold for just $1 throughout the festival. Below are the draft selections made available for the special:

Budweiser

Bud Light

Michelob Ultra

Goose Island IPA

Landshark

Shock Top

Strongbow Cider

Victory Festbier

Brooklyn Lager

Brooklyn Pumpkin

Southern Tier Warlock (pumpkin stout)

Spaten Oktoberfest

Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest

Boulevard Tank 7

Spellbound Porter

Elysian Night Owl

Double Nickel Stout

Blue Point Oktoberfest

Flying Fish Exit 7 Pork Roll Porter

While Joey Chestnut will attempt to set a new record in The Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship, fans can enjoy several popular pork roll themed items during River Fest including The Sticky Pig; which debuted at ARM & HAMMER Park in 2018. The Sticky Pig features a pork roll, egg and cheese with bacon bits on a glazed donut with a rasberry jam. The Classic features two slices of pork roll and American cheese on a kaiser roll. The Hog Steak is the Trenton version of a pork roll cheesesteak with chopped pork roll and cheese sauce on a torpedo roll. The Pig Pen features a healthy serving of mashed potatoes, pulled pork, bacon bits, and chopped pork roll to give eaters a perfect combination of swine in one bite.

River Fest will also feature some specialty food items. Rob's Craft Sandwiches will bring their rich, flavor-packed, and inspired sandwich combinations to ARM & HAMMER Park for the first time. The menu will include a Porchetta sandwich, a Buffalo Chicken cheesesteak, Pulled Pork sliders, and a Melanzana sandwich. For more information, visit them at www.rcsfoodtruck.com.

1911 Smokehouse Bar-B-Que will bring their one-of-a-kind Pork Roll Meatball to River Fest. Located at 11 West Front St. in historic Trenton, 1911 Smokehouse Bar-B-Que also serves Brisket, Pulled Pork, Rib Tips, and Cheesesteak Egg Rolls. For more information on 1911, visit www.1911bbq.com.

In addition to the great food and drink specials at River Fest, fans can participate in a special Corn Hole Tournament. Entries will be accepted on the spot as teams compete for a $500 cash prize. To register for the tournament ahead of the event, contact Seth English at SEnglish@TrentonThunder.com.

To see full descriptions on the food and drink specials as well as a schedule of events for River Fest, visit www.RiverfestNJ.com.

