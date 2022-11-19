River Dragons' Win Streak Reaches Seven on Chase Fallis Night

November 19, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons stretched the team's current win streak to seven games with a 5-3 win over the Port Huron Prowlers on Chase Fallis Night at the Columbus Civic Center on Saturday.

Paul Fregeau scored twice including an empty-net goal with just .2 seconds remaining to ice the victory for Columbus, which capped a four-game homestand with the victory.

Kirk Underwood, Jacob Kelly and Lane King also recorded goals for the River Dragons, while Brendan Colgan made 25 saves to preserve his fourth win of the season.

Prior to puck drop, the team honored its first captain Chase Fallis by retiring his number 14 in a pre-game ceremony. Fallis appeared in the game under celebrity status for the River Dragons, finishing with an even rating for the contest. The Calgary, AB native led the River Dragons to the team's first championship two years ago, and was feted with speeches from River Dragons COO Jeff Croop, head coach Jerome Bechard, and current captain Josh Pietrantonio before his number 14 banner was unveiled high atop the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus will now head to Mississippi to take on the Sea Wolves Thanksgiving night at 8:05 pm ET. The Air Force Heating and Air Pregame Show kicks off one half-hour before puck drop on the Columbus River Dragons Broadcast Network.

