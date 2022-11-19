River Dragons Win Sixth Straight, Beat Prowlers 5-2

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons scored five times in the first period to build an insurmountable lead Friday night, topping the Port Huron Prowlers 5-2 at the Columbus Civic Center.

Austin Daae and Jay Croop both posted two assists on the night to pace the offense while five different River Dragons found the net. Paul Fregeau started the scoring just 4:14 into the game followed 24 seconds later by Edgars Ozolins first marker of the season. Josh Pietrantonio, Jacob Kelly and Alex Storjohann (shorthanded) followed to build a 5-0 lead after the first period.

After a scoreless second period, the Prowlers did manage to score twice and spoil the shutout bid for Bailey MacBurnie (41 saves) as he improved to 5-1 on the season.

The same two teams go right back at it on Saturday night at 7:30 pm. It's Education Night presented by Kinetic Credit Union, with all students and educators receiving a buy-one, get-one ticket deal through the River Dragons offices. Pregame show begins one half hour before puck drop on the River Dragons Broadcast Network.

